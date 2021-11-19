Bali/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu secured a dominating win against Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit to smash into the Women’s singles semifinals of Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Friday. Sindhu, the current world champion in Women’s Badminton won against Turkish shuttler 21-13 21-10 in just 35 minutes. Sindhu, seeded third, now have a head-to-head record against Turkish Yigit at 4-0.

Sindhu will face Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals. The top seed from Japan beat the fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong 8-21, 21-12, 21-10. Later in the day, compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will battle each other for a place in the men’s singles semifinals.

Lakshya Sen, Dhruv Kapila-N Sikki Reddy out of Indonesia Masters

The 20-year-old Lakshya, who had reached the final of Dutch Open recently, lost 13-21 19-21 to the top seed and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in a match lasting 46-minutes.

Kapila and Sikki, on the other hand, lost a hard fought 15-21 23-21 18-21 battle to Thai duo of Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in the second round mixed doubles match.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy also crashed out of the event in the second round third seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 18-21 12-21.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma