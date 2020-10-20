Sindhu, in her Instagram post, wrote that that she is in London to work on her "nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI".

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: World badminton champion P V Sindhu on Tuesday vehemently rejected reports claiming that she had quit the national training camp for Olympics and travelled to the United Kingdom due to a rift in the family. Sindhu took to Instagram to deny to any tension in her family or with coach Pullela Gopichand, saying that she is in London to work on her "nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI".

"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI.Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard. Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake," Sindhu wrote in her Instagram post.

"Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday. Also I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy," she added.

According to a Times of India report, Sindhu "left the country in a huff" and had also informed coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy that she will not be returning for the "next eight to ten weeks".

The Olympic silver-medallist has been in London for the last 10 days and posted a picture with sports nutritionist Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) on Monday.

The BWF has been forced to move the World Tour Finals (Jan 27-31) and the two Asian Opens (Jan 12-17 and Jan 19-24) to Bangkok in January next year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta