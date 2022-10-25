PV Sindhu Moves One Spot To Enter Top Five In BWF World Rankings

Commonwealth gold medallist PV Sindhu climbed up a spot to enter the top five in Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings on Tuesday.

On the other hand, ace shuttler Prannoy HS also jumped a spot to become world number 12 in the rankings.

In doubles, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (jump two spots to become world number 19), women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (jumped four spots to become world number 27) and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (jumped two spots to become world number 29) all achieved their career-best ranks.

Earlier this month, Sindhu had said that she is hopeful of making her come back to the court in December this year.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is recovering from her ankle injury, is eyeing a return to the international circuit with BWF World Tour Finals 2022 which will be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14 to 18.

Sindhu has been out of the court since winning a gold medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in August this year.

"I'm recovering from the injury slowly and it is getting better. Hopefully, I'll make a return in December this year," Sindhu had told reporters on the sidelines of the Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2022 event in the national capital.

"I'm missing badminton a lot but I had to nurse the injury. Doctors told me to take rest so it is for the betterment of myself. If I have to give 100% then my body also has to be 100% fit.

"Right now, I'm doing my strengthing slowly and also recovering from my injury. So, hopefully, I'll be in top-eight, I'll be playing at it (World Tour Finals)," she had added.

(With ANI inputs)