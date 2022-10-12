PV Sindhu 'Hopeful' Of Returning To Court In December After Injury

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is hopeful of making her come back to the court in December this year. The two-time Olympic medallist, who is recovering from her ankle injury, is eyeing a return to the international circuit with BWF World Tour Finals 2022 which will be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14 to 18.

The world no. 6 ranked shuttler has been out of the court since winning a gold medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in August this year.



"I'm recovering from the injury slowly and it is getting better. Hopefully, I'll make a return in December this year," Sindhu told reporters on the sidelines of the Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2022 event in the national capital.

"I'm missing badminton a lot but I had to nurse the injury. Doctors told me to take rest so it is for the betterment of myself. If I have to give 100% then my body also has to be 100% fit.

"Right now, I'm doing my strengthing slowly and also recovering from my injury. So, hopefully, I'll be in top-eight, I'll be playing at it (World Tour Finals)," she added.

When asked about her plans for the next year, which will see a packed schedule being a 2024 Olympic qualification year, she said, "Next year is going to be a hectic year. I wish and hope that we're 100% fit, mentally and physically. At the same time, we've a lot of tournaments coming up and I hope that we pick and choose them correctly because we also have Olympic qualification soon so it's important that we stay fit and strong."

Sindhu missed the recently concluded National Games 2022 due to the ankle injury she sustained during her stint at the Birmingham Games.

"Due to the injury I couldn't compete in the games but it is very good as PM Modi supported it a lot. The infrastructure was one of the best. A lot of youngsters and participants got a chance to play alongside top players. I'm sure National Games has been a fantastic hit. Organisers, sports authorities and coaches supported and did everything in 90 days," Sindhu said.

When asked about her favourite badminton player by her young admirer, she replied: "Lin Dan".

Former legend Dan has two Olympic gold medals to his name, five World Championships titles and won many other coveted trophies in his career. The Chinese shuttler is widely regarded as one of the legends of the game.