PV Sindhu Beats Canada's Michelle Li To Win Her First CWG Gold In Women's Singles

This is Sindhu's first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Sindhu had to settle for a silver in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after she got defeated by fellow shuttler Saina Nehwal.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 03:00 PM IST
PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal at Commonwealth Games on Monday/ Image courtesy: Twitter - @mansukhmandviya

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu continued her impressive run on Monday and defeated Canada's Michelle Li in badminton's women's singles final to win a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The 27-year-old defeated Li, world number 13, 21-15 and 21-13 in the final.

Sindhu, who had lost to Li in the women's singles semi-final in Glasgow 8 years ago, was on the top of her game during the final on Sunday and didn't allow the Canadian shuttler to make a comeback at any point in the match. In the opening game, she defeated Li easily 21-15, hardly making an error in the game.

Li tried to make a comeback in the second game and won a 57-shot rally, but the Hyderabadi shuttler recovered quickly and made a strong comeback to win the second game 21-13. After winning the final, Sindhu looked at the sky and embraced her coach Park Tae Sang.

