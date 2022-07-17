PV Sindhu Beats China's Wang Zhi Yi To Win Maiden Singapore Open Title

Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi to the final of the women's singles at the Singapore Open 2022 to win the title. In the hard-fought title clash, 27-year-old Sindhu defeated Yi 21-9, 11-21 and 21-15 to win her maiden Singapore Open title.

Sindhu, who won her third title of this season, is now only the second Indian woman after Saina Nehwal to win the Singapore Open.

Her win over 22-year-old Wang, who won the Gold medal at the 2022 Asian Championships, is a big boost for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will begin from July 28 in Britain's Birmingham.

In the post-match conference, the shuttler from Hyderabad expressed satisfaction over her win and thanked her fans for their continuous support during her journey in the Singapore Open 2022.

"It is always nice to win the finals after long. Getting this title today means a lot as it gives me a lot of confidence and will surely take me to another level," she said, as reported by News18. "The whole tournament has been good. This is just the start and I look forward to relaxing a bit before turning my attention to the CWG."

INDIA CONGRATULATES PV SINDHU

Following her win, many people congratulated Sindhu. Union Minister General VK Singh said, "Another day of pride for the country as PV Sindhu claims gold at the Singapore Open."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind congratulated Sindhu for winning her maiden Singapore Open title, calling her performance "complete dominance".

Amitabh Kant, ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NITI Aayog called Sindhu a champ for defeating Yi, who "hadn't dropped a game all through the tournament". "PV Sindhu superb performance in the final of the Singapore Open 2022 to win 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against reigning Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi," he tweeted.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said: "And the champ brings good news for India and makes us proud once again! PV Sindhu defeats China’s Wang Zhi Yi to clinch her maiden Singapore Open title. Super Congratulations PV Sindhu! Great game! You inspire millions!"

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, meanwhile, said, "What a great pic. That’s not just her facial expression, but the expression of her soul. A fighter to the core. Never giving up, never getting demoralised by a slump. Teaching us how to Rise again."