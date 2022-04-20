New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former tennis queen Maria Sharapova on Tuesday (April 19) announced that she is pregnant with her first child. Maria gave the good news on the occasion of her 35th birthday. Maria retired from the sport back in 2020 and has been the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion.

The former tennis player enjoys a massive following of 4.2 million on her Instagram account and shared the pregnancy news through the photo-sharing app. Taking to Instagram, Maria wrote, “Precious beginnings!!!,” and added a photo of her standing on a beach and smiling. “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty,” Maria further added.

Take a look at Maria's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

Back in December 2020, the tennis player revealed that she is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes. Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career - and is the only Russian woman to have won a career in Grand Slam - Sharapova has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

Alexander Glikes is a renowned face, and is best known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to reports, Alexander Gilkes was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. Maria retired from professional tennis just before the pandemic started. Maria is the only Russian woman to have won a career in Grand Slam.

As soon as the tennis queen revealed the good news, congratulatory messages started pouring in from her 4.2 million Instagram fans. including her husband, Alexander Gilkes (@gilkesa).

This is not the first time that Maria has announced such big news on her Instagram account. Back in 2020, the former tennis player also shared the news that she got engaged to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes through Instagram.

(With Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen