PM Modi, S Jaishankar Receive Lionel Messi's Jersey

Pablo Gonzalez, President YPF from Argentina gifted a Lionel Messi t-shirt to PM Modi while Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina Filmus Daniel handed over the star striker's t-shirt to Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have received Argentine star Lionel Messi's jersey on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Pablo Gonzalez, President YPF from Argentina gifted a Messi t-shirt to PM Modi while Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina Filmus Daniel handed over the star striker's t-shirt to Jaishankar.

Pablo Gonzalez, President of YPF from Argentina, gifted a Lionel Messi football jersey to PM Modi on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/45SegRxfYR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

"Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel. Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defense & biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade, investment & collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted on Monday along with the pictures of receiving the jersey.

Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel.



Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy,space,digital,defense &biotechnology.



Underlined the potential for expanding trade,investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation. pic.twitter.com/zvnCrVUsPi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2023

Last year in December, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

PM Modi had also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup, stating that millions of Indians are celebrating the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi.

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet.

(With ANI inputs)