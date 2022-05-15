New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his congratulatory tradition and extended his congratulations to the Indian badminton team which won the Thomas Cup 2022 trophy for the first time in Thailand. He spoke to all the players and thanked them and even asked what the player's mindset was during the tournament and how they dealt with the pressure.

During his special interaction with the Thomas Cup champs on Sunday, PM Modi asked the players at what point they knew that India will win the Thomas Cup 2022. To which, Kimbadi Srikanth replied that it was the quarter-final win of the tournament when the Indian Men's Badminton team knew that they will work harder to make India proud and win the tournament.

The PM also took note of the fact the Indian team won the final without dropping a match and mentioned it during the interaction with the players. He said it made the win even more special. The PM said his office would coordinate the players' visit to his residence.

Aware of India's record in the tournament, the PM asked when did the team start to think that it could go all the way to pull off a win of this magnitude and create history.

A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

Soon after some of the players who guided Team India to a historic win took to their official social media handles to thank PM Modi for speaking to them and motivating them for further success. One of the heroes of the historic win, Kidambi Srikanth took to his Twitter to thank PM Modi and said it was an absolute honour to speak to him about their historic victory.

"Before I can even gather my thoughts, it was my absolute honour to have Just spoken to our honourable PM @narendramodiji who personally called to congratulate our young team. Sir, your words of support make this success sweeter and stronger It was MY absolute," twitted Kidambi Srikanth.

The young player Lakshya Sen took Twitter to thank PM Modi and wote: "Thank you sir, you talking to us and congratulating us has further motivated us to do even better for the country, we need your blessings and support."

Similarly, Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy also thanked PM Modi for his words of encouragement and stated that it was a pleasure to speak to him about their historic triumph. "Thank You for your words of encouragement sir. It was indeed a pleasure to speak to you over a call after our historic triumph. This is for India! Bharat Mata ki Jai! #ThomasCup2022," tweeted Chirag Shetty.

"I am really honoured and thankful to our honourable Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for calling and talking with me and the whole team and congratulating us for winning the Badminton World Cup (Thomas cup) Really appreciate your great and continous support. @BAI_Media," tweeted HS Prannoy.

Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time. In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

India finished second in Group C behind Chinese Taipei to qualify for the knockout stage, where they came up on top against strong Malaysian and Danish teams in the quarter-finals and semifinals respectively.

