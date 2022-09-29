PM Modi Inaugurates 36th National Games In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at opening ceremony of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inagurated the 36th National Games at a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel among others were also present during the opening ceremony. Olympians PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra and Ravi Kumar Dahiya were also present on the occasion.

The #36thNationalGames have been declared open by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi#NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/qQnqFeC0tD — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) September 29, 2022

"The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population. In 2014, the series of 'first & best' started in the country. Our youth carried that forward even in sports. Eight years back, Indian athletes participated in less than 100 international events. Now, they participate in over 300 international events," said PM Modi at the event.

Earlier, Gujarat CM Patel hailed Prime Minister for envisioning state's sports policy under his Chief Ministership tenure for making it a sporting hub for the country.

"Gujarat became a policy-driven state under the leadership of PM Modi. The state's sports policy was launched by him. The development of a world-class sports university in Baroda is near completion," Patel said at the opening ceremony.

Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever. The sporting events will be organised in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time.