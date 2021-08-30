New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sumit Antil on Monday won a Gold medal in Men's Javelin (F64) in Tokyo Paralympics scripting a world record with a throw of 68.55m. He is only the fifth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics Gold after Shooter Avani Lekhara (2020) and 3 others in the year 2016, 2004 and 1972 respectively.

Wishes and praises showered in for Sumit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first and many others congratulated the athlete for his achievement.

"Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future," tweeted PM Modi.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind called Sumit Antil a true champion as he wished,"Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!."

Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur called his win Splendid writes, "The World Record has been broken !India Flag of India has won another GOLDFirst place medal MEDAL !Sumit Antil congratulations on a splendid First place medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Incredible throw, Inspirational feat !• Javelin Throw F64 Final with a throw of 68.55m."

Piyush Goyal contratulated Sumit for his new world record writes,"Sumit Antil sets a new World Record and winsFirst place medal for India in the Javelin Throw F64 event.Phenomenal day for Flag of India at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics with a second Gold medal win."

See Other wishes here :

Sports Athourity of India (SAI), M.K Stalin, Naveen Patnaik, Smriti Irani and others congratulated Sumit on his super achievement.

