Tokyo Paralympics: Wishes poured in for Sumit Antil's historic win at Tokyo Paralympics, PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind among many who congratulated Sumit for Gold.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sumit Antil on Monday won a Gold medal in Men's Javelin (F64) in Tokyo Paralympics scripting a world record with a throw of 68.55m. He is only the fifth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics Gold after Shooter Avani Lekhara (2020) and 3 others in the year 2016, 2004 and 1972 respectively.

Wishes and praises showered in for Sumit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first and many others congratulated the athlete for his achievement.

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021

The World Record has been broken !



India 🇮🇳 has won another GOLD🥇 MEDAL !



Sumit Antil congratulations on a splendid 🥇 at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Incredible throw, Inspirational feat !



• Javelin Throw F64 Final with a throw of 68.55m#Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zdDbDnIUxs — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021

Sumit Antil sets a new World Record and wins🥇 for India in the Javelin Throw F64 event.



Phenomenal day for 🇮🇳 at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics with a second Gold medal win. pic.twitter.com/o3UFQ2SGyL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 30, 2021

Day just keeps getting better for India at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Congratulations to Sumit Antil for winning 🥇 and creating a world record in Javelin throw. A joyous Nation celebrates your stupendous achievement. Keep shining! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 30, 2021

India is on a medal-winning spree today.



Heartiest Congratulations to Sumit Antil for bagging a Gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 & setting a new world record. Our Paralympians have made the entire nation proud. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Wi8vERsMhH — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 30, 2021

One more Gold for India!!

Player Sumit Antil wins gold in Men's Javelin Throw with World Record throw of 68.55m. Many congratulations to Sumit for the great success. Your stupendous performance will inspire generations. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/vB0Wx1P7g2 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 30, 2021

Sports Athourity of India (SAI), M.K Stalin, Naveen Patnaik, Smriti Irani and others congratulated Sumit on his super achievement.

Posted By: Ashita Singh