Paul Pogba tests positive for coronavirus, left out of France’s squad

Pogba will be replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, French head coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday, adding that the player has been replaced by Eduardo Camavinga next month’s Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia.

27-year-old Pogba had undergone a test for the virus on Wednesday and his reports came positive today morning, Deschamps said, as quoted by Associated Press.

"I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad. Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning,” Deschamps said.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has also tested positive for the virus and been withdrawn from the France squad for matches against Croatia and Sweden. The two players will undergo a peroid of complete isolation. France is due to play Sweden and Croatia on September 6 and September 9 respectively. The two playing won't be playing a part in either of these matches. It remains unknown whether the two players are showing symptoms for the virus.

The development has come ahead of the Manchester United's pre-session training next week.

Meanwhile, several Chelsea players have tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing British media. The report, however, did not name the players who have tested positive. Multiple Premier league clubs have reported positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The developments have come ahead of the upcoming edition of the Premier League commencing from September 12, this year.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja