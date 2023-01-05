PAK vs NZ: P*rn Star Dani Daniels' Epic Response To Pakistan Commentator Goes Viral; Watch

New Delhi: It required a hilarious moment to liven up an otherwise stalemate test match going between Pakistan and New Zealand and it got one on the third day of the Karachi Test. It all started with commentator Bazid Khan confusing New Zealand commentator Danny Morrison name with p*rn star Dani Daniels, however, the former test player corrected himself immediately.

Right after the video got viral on Twitter, it invoked a sarcastic comment from Daniels herself. She responded - "Put me in coach." Check out the video here:

Put me in coach! 😏😂🤍 https://t.co/sc5ciwTN53 — Dani Daniels (@akaDaniDaniels) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the test match is in its moving day as New Zealand have brought up a substantial lead of 128 runs after the lunch break on Day 4. Former Captain Kane Williamson (45) and Tom Latham (37) have notched up a 50+ partnership after the early fall of Devon Conway. So far, runs are coming in easily for the visitors with not much deteoriation in the pitch.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan got wrapped up on 408 as Left-hander Saud Shakeel batted remained unbeaten on 125 off 341 balls in an innings spanned over eight hours before New Zealand spinners hit back late with four wickets and Pakistan finished at 408 with Ish Sodhi finishing up with innings early on Day 4.

“When I entered into the 90s I got nervous for 1-2 overs, but Sarfaraz told me don’t take tension,” Shakeel said after raising his maiden Test hundred in his hometown and hitting 17 fours. “Sarfaraz is a very senior player, I started my career with him. It was good that he was with me when I scored my century.”