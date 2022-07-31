'Our Yuva Shakti Creating History': PM Modi Lead Wishes For Jeremy Lalrinnunga On Winning CWG 2022 Gold

Commonwealth Games 2022: Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt.

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 04:51 PM IST
Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga created history by capturing a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in the men's 67 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Day 3 of the event on Sunday.

Jeremy helped India win its fifth medal at CWG 2022 and a second gold medal at the event. He had achieved a record-breaking 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games.

On Jeremy's incredible win, India PM Narendra Modi extended his congratulations and wrote, "Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also hailed his win and wrote, "@raltejeremy’s GOLD in Men's 67kg weightlifting in #CWG2022 is a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to TOPS core group. You broke the Games record too. India is proud of you. #Cheer4India."

Also, Mizoram CM extended his congratulations to home boy and wrote, "A proud moment for #Mizoram, Our very own Jeremy did the nation proud again."

On day 3, Jeremy Lalrinnunga successfully lifted 136 kg in his first Snatch attempt to move to the top of the leaderboard. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the time of his first attempt. Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt.

Related Reads
