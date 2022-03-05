New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary Australian cricketer, Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday leaving a deep void in the heart of his fans, family, and the space of cricket. Considered, widely, as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, Warne is known for many of his remarkable achievements during his career. He retired as Test cricket’s second-most prolific wicket-taker and also guided Rajasthan Royals to win in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

The news of Warne's death has left the world of sports mourning with cricketers across the globe expressing shock and grief. Many are also pouring tributes on social media expressing their love and affection.

Here's how the cricket fraternity reacted to Shane Warne's death:

Highlighting the deep loss, Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter "Shocked, stunned & miserable. Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!."

Indian batter Virat Kohli paid his respect to Warne and Tweeted "Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball."

The current captain of the Indian national cricket team, Rohit Sharma also expressed deep shock over the news and wrote "I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it,"

A minute’s silence was also observed on Saturday before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Shane Warne and another Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today.

Further, Australia Captain Pat Cummins called Warne a once-in-a-century cricketer and said he drew many people to sports.

"Shane was a once-in-a-century cricketer and his achievements will stand for all time, but apart from the wickets he took and the games he helped Australia win, what he did was draw so many people to the sport," Cummins said, as quoted by Reuters.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha