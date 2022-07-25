Olympic Medallist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Alleges Mental Harassment Ahead Of CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain has accused Boxing Federation of India (BFI) of mentally harassing her. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Lovlina shared how the politics within the federation hampered her performance in world championships and now can create a wall of problems for Commonwealth games 2022 too. Lovlina, who became the first Assamese female to represent India at the Olympics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I say that I have been experiencing a lot of harassment,” Borgohain said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“Every time my coaches who helped me win a medal at the Olympics have been removed from my training process and competition. One of these coaches, Sandhya Gurung ji, is also a Dronacharya awardee. Despite thousands of requests, they are always allowed late for my training. This hampers my training and puts me through a lot of hardships and mental harassment."

Check her Twitter post here:

“Now, my coach Sandhya Gurung ji is out of the Commonwealth Village as she is not allowed entry and my training has been brought to a halt eight days before the Games. My other coach has been sent back to India, despite me requesting multiple times. I don’t understand how I am supposed to focus on my game. This situation ruined my performance during the last world championships also. I don’t want this politics to ruin my Commonwealth Games too. I hope I can break through this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, Lovlina's Tokyo Olympics campaign ended with bronze after losing in the semifinals to reigning World Champion and top seed Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s welterweight division. Lovlina became the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, after Vijender Singh (men’s middleweight bronze, Beijing 2008) and MC Mary Kom (women’s flyweight bronze, London 2012).