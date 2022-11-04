Olympian Sushil Kumar Granted Interim Bail Till Nov 12 In Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

TWO-TIME Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Dhankar, was granted interim bail by a Delhi court on Friday.

Sushil Kumar's counsel, Pradeep Rana, told news agency IANS that his client has got interim bail to look after his ailing wife.

"Savi -- his wife, is ill. He wanted to meet her during this crucial time. The court heard the matter and allowed the interim bail," Rana said.

"Savi will undergo a surgery on Monday. He has been allowed to meet his wife till November 12," he added.

The plea was "purely on medical and humanitarian grounds." The plea read that the wrestler's wife had been suffering from severe lower back pain for a long time.

The petition further stated that she was unable to walk properly without support since her lower back pain had spread to her lower limbs. She slipped in the restroom, and her spine jerked.

On November 7, she has to undergo surgery at Acharya Shree Bhikshu Government Hospital.

However, the Delhi Police had opposed the application for bail, claiming that the crime was heinous in nature and connected to a murder case.

The police said that Savi was residing with her parents and that there were other family members to look after her.

"There is every possibility of Sushil Kumar influencing and threatening the witnesses. He may jump the bail if it is granted to him," the police said.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both sides, said, "Keeping in view the medical condition of the wife of the applicant and also considering the fact that there are two minor children, this court is of the view that the presence of the accused will be required, and he is ordered to be released on interim bail till November 12."

The court has also asked Sushil to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the same amount. Two security guards would keep watch over him all the time.

Sushil Kumar was kept in Tihar Jail. He is accused of murder.

So far, 18 people have been detained by the police in relation to the incident.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has two chargesheets against Sushil Kumar and others. The case is currently pending before the Rohini Court.