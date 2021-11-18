New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ace sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia passed away on Thursday, 18 November due to long illness at the age of 68. Widely hailed as ‘voice of Indian football’, Kapadia was reportedly suffering from a motor neuron disease which led him to stay confined to his for last two years during the pandemic. Kapadia, author of the bestselling sports title ‘Barefoots to Boots: The Many Lives of Indian Football’, was reportedly kept on life support for the last one month.

"We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Twitter.

Novy Kapadia, was known amongst Indian football enthusiasts as one key voice of authority on Football. As a journalist, Kapadia had covered multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments and his behind the game encyclopedic insights were considered exemplary.

He also served as English literature professor in the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College at Delhi University.

Tributes pour in for Novy Kapadia

Senior sports author and commentator Boria Majumdar took to Twitter and posted a video condoling Kapadia’s demise, explaining how he made a difference to the Indian sports, especially the Football.

“You will forever be remembered in the annals of Indian sports,” Majumdar said.

RIP Novy Kapadia. Indian sport and football is poorer. You made a difference. pic.twitter.com/QUxji3uj2K — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 18, 2021

Producer-filmmaker Boney Kapoor also took to the micro blogging site to pour his tributes to Novy Kapadia.

“RIP Novy Kapadia - commentator, journalist, author and more importantly he was the voice of Indian Football. His contribution to #Maidaan was immense. We shall miss you,” Kapoor wrote on Twitter, referring to Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama that had contributions from Kapadia as well.

RIP Novy Kapadia - commentator, journalist, author and more importantly he was the voice of Indian Football. His contribution to #Maidaan was immense. We shall miss you. #RIPNovyKapadia pic.twitter.com/d5f47fcjH3 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) November 18, 2021

Sports commentator Aakash Chopra also took to Twitter and expressed his prayers for Kapadia’s departed soul.

Rest In Peace, Novy Kapadia sir. The world of sport will be poorer in your absence. Om Shanti 🙌🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 18, 2021

The well-known sports commentator was surviving with the help of former students and a professional attendant. He is not known to have survived by any of his immediate family members.

