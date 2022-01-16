New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: World number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic on Sunday lost the legal appeal against his deportation from Australia. With this, the Serbian tennis star won't be able to participate in the upcoming Australian Open and will soon be deported from the country. The court made a “unanimous" order and the judge clarified that the case should be seen as a judicial review of the executive branch and not an appeal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan