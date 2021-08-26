Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra posted a video of him clarifying that his fellow javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan did nothing wrong by using his javelin to practice. He said he is disappointed to see people using his statement for vested interest.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Thursday (August 26) issued a clarification over his previous statement on fellow javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan. Taking to his Twitter handle Chopra posted a video in which he said that Nadeem was not tampering with his spear before his first throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He also expressed disappointment saying that people are pushing their "vested interests" by using his viral video that showed the Indian athlete on the lookout for his javelin moments before the finals of the javelin event in August.

"I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," Neeraj said in a video he posted on Twitter.

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

Chopra further clarified the rules of the javelin competition, saying that all throwers are allowed to use the javelin, "I thank everyone for the love and support. Recently in one of my interviews, I said that I took my javelin from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem before my first attempt. A big issue has been created out of this, I would like to clarify all throwers as per rule are allowed to use the javelin," he said.

He further added that Arshad did nothing wrong by using his javelin to prepare. "there is nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare and I asked him for the javelin for my throw, this is not a big issue. I urge everyone to further not create any issue on this. We all javelin throwers compete in a sporting manner," Chopra said.

This comes after a video went viral on social media in which the Indian athlete is shown spotting his javelin in the hands of Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem and then rushing towards him to take it back before his first attempt. Following this, many fans questioned the motive behind Nadeem picking "someone" else's javelin. However, Chopra requested everyone to not use him or any of his comments as a medium to further their vested interests.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha