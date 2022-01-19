New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India Tennis Star Sania Mirza has announced that she will retire after this season. Sania on Wednesday announced her retirement plans after defeat in the first round of women’s doubles at the Australian Open 2022.

"I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," Mirza was quoted saying.

In the Women's double at the Aus Open, Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia defeated Mirza and Kichenok 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round to march ahead in the ongoing Grand Slam. Mirza and Kichenok were not able to leave any sort of mark in the first set.

The 35-year-old after her match said: "There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older."

"Also for me to find that motivation everyday to come out. The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that. I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I'm not sure I'm enjoying as much anymore."

"Having said that, I still want to play the season because I'm enjoying it enough to play the year. I've worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose the weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can. Beyond this season, I don't feel my body doing it. It's beat," Mirza added.

Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slams and has reached the summit of the WTA doubles ranking. Mirza is also the first Indian to break into the top 30 in the WTA singles ranking.

Posted By: Ashita Singh