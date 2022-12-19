'Not Going To Retire': Lionel Messi After Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: After Argentina won the World Cup final against France on Sunday, Messi said he will continue to play for Argentina. (Image: Reuters)

AFTER securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with his national team, defeating France, Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday announced that he will continue to play football for Argentina.

"No, I'm not going to retire from the Argentina national team," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com. "I want to continue playing as a champion."

Argentina won their third World Cup in spectacular style on Sunday, defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the accolade given to the best player in a FIFA World Cup, following a thrilling final at Lusail that saw the renowned striker's World Cup ambitions come true after a 4-2 win against France in penalties.

It was an incredible night of drama and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament. Messi, playing in his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in excellent form throughout the tournament.

Messi scored crucial goals and finished the tournament as the second-highest goal scorer, trailing France's Kylian Mbappe. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or award seven times as the best player in the world. He also won the Champions League four times with his previous team Barcelona, but the World Cup is the sport's highest trophy.

Fans celebrated Argentina's win at an event organised by Argentina's embassy at a hotel in New Delhi. Hundreds of fans erupted in celebrations on the streets of Kolkata after Messi entered folklore with Argentina's historic win.

Argentina's ambassador to India HJ Gobbi was visibly jubilant late Sunday evening after his country's win over France in the FIFA World Cup final. "It is an emotional moment. I hope this is not Messi's last World Cup, I want to see another one," said HJ Gobbi, the Ambassador of Argentina.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.