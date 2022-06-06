Stavanger (Norway) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian legend Viswanathan Anand on Monday defeated World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Norway Chess tournament to move to the top of the standings.

The 52-year-old Anand won against Norwegian star Carlsen in a thrilling Armageddon (sudden death game) after their regular match ended in a 40-move draw.

And we have the winner of the most anticipated match of the day! Vishy Anand beats Magnus Carlsen in their Armageddon and regains the sole lead. #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/BCOKnh5I5z — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 5, 2022

In the Armageddon, Anand recreated his old magic when he stunned Carlsen to post a win in 50 moves.

The Indian grandmaster is now leading the standings with 10 points in his bag.

Earlier, Anand grabbed three straight wins against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) and Hao Wang (China). However, Anand's winning streak was broken in the fourth round when he lost against American Wesley So.

Despite the defeat, Anand retained his spot on the top and shared the lead with Carlsen.

Meanwhile, following today's defeat, Carlsen now lies in second spot with 9.5 points.

Wesley So, who won the Blitz section earlier, shares third place with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) on 8.5 points.

In the fifth round, Wesley So went down to Mamedyarov via Armageddon.

There were wins for Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Norway's Aryan Tari over Teimour Radjabov (Azerbaijan) and Hao Wang respectively in the fifth round.

Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave won the sudden death game against veteran Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) in the other match to improve his score to 7 points.

In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in an Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta