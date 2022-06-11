New Delhi | Agencies: Nikhat Zareen, who scripted history in the country by becoming the World Boxing Champion will lead India’s campaign in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Nikhat will be accompanied by Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain in leading the campaign in CWG. The Commonwealth Game will take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022. Back on June 10, India's women's boxing squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022 was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, and Jaismine are the four boxers that will represent India in the Commonwealth games. Nikhat who recently scripted history in World Boxing Championship will be participating in the 50kg class, Lovlina in 70kg, Nitu will take part in the 48kg while Jaismine in the 60 kg after emerging victorious in the trials.

The three-day trials, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, also saw Nitu (48kg) and Jaismine (60kg) making their way into the four-member Indian women's team after clinching hard-fought victories in their respective finals.

Producing dominating performances, Lovlina and Nikhat notched up identical 7-0 wins in their respective categories. While Lovlina defeated Pooja in the 70kg, Nikhat outclassed Minakshi in the 50kg category.

In a thrilling first bout of the day, Nitu secured an impressive come-from-behind 5-2 win against the 2019 World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani. Despite losing the first round, Nitu fought back well in a contest that saw both the boxers giving hard time to each other.

Jaismine also faced a tough challenge from the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Parveen in the lightweight final and managed to win by 6-1 margin.

Based on the results of the trials, the Boxing Federation of India has selected a 12-member Indian boxing contingent, including eight male boxers, for the upcoming Birmingham Games, scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), and Sagar (+92kg) had secured their spots in the men's section after victories in the trials, held earlier this month.

(With ANI inputs)

