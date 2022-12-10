Neymar, In Tears After Brazil's Shocking FIFA World Cup Exit, Hints At Retirement | Watch

Neymar Jr, one of the finest football players from Brazil was crying after he had his heart broken following his side's exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar after the loss to Croatia on Friday. Emotional Neymar soon after Brazil's exit said that the defeat "feels like a nightmare" and also hinted that he might retire and wouldn't be playing in the next world cup.

"It feels like a nightmare. It is hard to believe this is happening," Neymar said and kept his future with the national team open after this heartbreaking defeat.

"Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight," an emotional Neymar told reporters post-match against Croatia.

"To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward.

"I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100% that I'll come back."

Meanwhile, Neymar in the match against Croatia equalled Pele's record tally of 77 goals for Brazil with a brilliant strike on Friday but Bruno Petkovic levelled with minutes remaining.

For fans, Brazil’s defeat has come as a shock since Neymar's side in football WC was the front-runner for the title this year in Qatar.

Commenting on Brazil's FIFA exit, veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, who was playing the final FIFA World Cup of his career, admitted that he would have to pull curtains on his career without lifting the trophy.

"It is difficult," said Silva. "I have been through some disappointments in my life and when we lose something important that we have as an objective it hurts quite a lot. But we have to try to lift our heads and carry on. There is no other alternative."

"Sadly as a player I am not going to get to lift this trophy," he said. "Who knows if in future I will get the chance in another role," he added.