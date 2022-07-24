Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Silver At World Athletics Championships; Only 2nd Indian To Do So

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday scripted history by winning in javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships at Eugene in Oregon. The 24-year-old is now only the second India after legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

He won the silver medal with a throw of 88.13 metres in the final, only behind Anderson Peters' throw of of 90.14 metres. Peters was the defending champion, who managed to retain the title at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj, however, started the final on a shaky note after he began with a foul, but he stayed calm to make a comeback. Neeraj, the first Asian athlete to win a gold medal in men's javelin throw at Olympic games, made a comeback with a throw of 82.39 metres in his second attempt.

In his third attempt, he managed to throw the javelin for a distance of 86.37 metres. With his rhythm back, Neeraj - the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics - secured his position for the silver medal position with a throw of 88.13 metres, his fourth career-best effort.

Meanwhile, Rohit Yadav - the other Indian in the fray - finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42 metres. The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season's and personal best of 82.54 metres while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Talking about Neeraj, the 24-year-old has been in great form and had won the silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm with a throw of 89.94 metres, his personal best. Later, he said he is hoping to breach the 90 metre-mark soon.

"I am happy with my performance... It was quite close to 90m, I had a feeling that it would go beyond it but that did not happen," he had said. "It is good that people are watching athletics online in India. It felt great that many Indians had come to watch the tournament."