Neeraj Chopra To Miss Commonwealth Games 2022 Due to Injury

Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022. (ANI Photo)

In a huge blow to India's CWG hopes, Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham due to a groin injury sustained during the recently-held World Athletics Championships where he won a historic Silver medal in the men's javelin throw.

Neeraj has informed IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta about his injury status. According to Mehta, Neeraj had been advised to rest for a month by doctors after an MRI showed an injury in his groin.

Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022

This comes as a setback for the Indian CWG contingent as Neeraj recently became the country's first-ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth-attempt throw and secured the second position.

The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

Soon after his feat at the World Championships, Neeraj talked about his plans for the CWG. "Now there is no time to strengthen the preparations for the event, because now whatever I have preparation is there, it is enough to perform well in Games. I will give my best in Commonwealth Games."

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Neeraj won the men's javelin throw gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast, Australia. The CWG 2018 was an event that confirmed Neeraj's standing as India's top track and field athlete.

The Panipat-born athlete has since then risen to the pinnacle with the Gold medal at the Tokyo Games as the highlight of his so far glittering career.