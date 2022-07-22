Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Maiden World Athletics Championships Final With 88.39m Throw

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Thursday qualified for the men's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships, which is being held in Oregon's Eugene. The 24-year-old, who is in red-hot form, qualified for the final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m.

It must be noted that the automatic qualifying mark for the final was 83.50m. Chopra, who was in Group A of the qualification round, will now compete in the final, which will be held on Sunday.

Chopra has been in great form and is a hot favourite for a medal at the World Athletics Championships. Few days back, he had clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

Chopra sent his spear to 89.94m, his personal best, to clinch the silver medal. Later, he said he was happy with his performance, but expressed hopes to breach the 90m mark, which is considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw.

"I am happy with my performance... It was quite close to 90m, I had a feeling that it would go beyond it but that did not happen," Chopra said.

"I have no idea about my chances of winning at Oregon as every competition is different. And only when I take part in that competition, then I will know whether I face the pressure of being an Olympic champion. I never feel under pressure, I compete with a free mind and with ease."

"It is good that people are watching athletics online in India. It felt great that many Indians had come to watch the tournament," the 24-year-old further said.