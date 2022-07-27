Neeraj Chopra On Missing CWG 2022: 'Hurt About Not Being Able To Defend My Title'

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday was ruled out of the upcoming commonwealth games 2022 due to injury. On missing the CWG, this year, Neeraj Chopra said he was "extremely disappointed". He also said that he was "hurt" for not being able to defend his title in the multi-sports event.

Neeraj taking to Instagram shared a heartfelt letter and wrote, "I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and It has been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

The Olympian added that he discussed the issue with his support team and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the decision was collectively taken keeping his long-term goals in mind.

"Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out to be team India's flag bearer at the ceremony an honour I was looking forward to having in a few day's time. " Chopra expressed hope to be back in action soon.

He also urged his fellow Indians to support and cheer the other athletes who are currently participating in the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

For the unacquainted, Neeraj had won the javelin throw gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. He also became the first Indian javelin thrower to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal and the fourth Indian to win an athletics title. He recently won a silver medal in World Athletics Championship and also bested his own national record.