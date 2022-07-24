Neeraj Chopra On His Historic Silver At World Championships: 'Conditions Weren't Good, Competition Was Tough'

Neeraj Chopra, who became only the second India after after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, on Sunday stressed that the conditions at the finals were not favourable, but said he is satisfied after winning a silver medal for the country.

"I didn't feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback and won silver, it felt good. I would try to change the colour of the medal next time," Neeraj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Neeraj, 24, also hailed his competitors, especially Anderson Peters, saying he has learnt a lot from this tournament. However, the Olympic gold medalist said his "hunger for another gold" will continue.

"The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training," ANI quoted Neeraj as saying.

"It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres... He is world lead this year, throwing very good throws, several above 90 meters. I am happy he has worked so hard. This is good for me too, I have good competition," he added.

Neeraj had started his proceedings at the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene with a foul throw. However, he followed it was throws of 82.39 metres and 86.37 metres. In his fourth attempt, he threw the javelin for a distance of 88.13 metres, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

His fifth and sixth attempts went foul throws, but he ended up at the second position, behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54 metres.

Meanwhile, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished at the 10th position after making attempts of 78.72 metres, 78.05 metres and 77.95 metres.