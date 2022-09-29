Neeraj Chopra Enjoys Garba With Crowd In Vadodara Ahead Of The 36th National Games | Watch

Olympic gold medallist and World Champion Neeraj Chopra never leaves any occasion to entertain his fans during his off-field days. The ace athlete on Wednesday joined the garba celebrations in Vadodara during the ongoing Navratri festival which came as a surprise to the crowd.

Neeraj is currently in Vadodara for the 36th National Games which is scheduled to be commence on Thursday. The World Championship silver medalist also held the mic on stage to address the people present at the venue who gave him a rousing welcome with chants of "Garam Garam Seera Neeraj humara heera" and "India-India".

Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Zj0UDpbw3l — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022

Neeraj is not contesting the National Games this time which will see nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever.

Earlier this month, Neeraj scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the coveted Diamond League Trophy with the throw of 88.44m.

"Incredible feeling to close the 2022 season as Diamond Trophy winner. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was extra special to have my uncle and friends in the stadium. Happy to win my first trophy! Sabhi ke pyaar aur support ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawad. (Thank you all for showering your love and support on me.)," Neeraj had tweeted after the win in Diamond League Trophy.

Coming back to the National Games, the sporting events will be organised in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time.

(With ANI inputs)