New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's first-ever gold medallist in Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has once again scripted history as he gets nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards 2022. On Wednesday, Neeraj Chopra announced that he is selected as one of the six Nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

Other nominees for the same awards are Emma Raducanu, Daniil Medvedev, Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, Ariarne Titmus.

He is only the third Indian athlete to be nominated for a Laureus Award, after wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

#BreakingNews 🚨



🇮🇳’s @Neeraj_chopra1 Gold medalist #Tokyo2020 @Olympics nominated for the #Laureus22 World Breakthrough Performance of the Year Award 🏆



Neeraj is only the 3rd Indian athlete to be nominated for a LAUREUS WORLD SPORTS AWARD



1/2#Athletics #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/RSY8tyABGI — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 2, 2022

Gold Medallist, Neeraj Chopra expressed his gratitude and shared his feeling after being nominated for the Laureus Awards. Taking to Twitter he wrote, " A special feeling to be nominated along with some exceptional athletes for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award.

A special feeling to be nominated along with some exceptional athletes for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award.



Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed, @pedri, @EmmaRaducanu, @TeamRojas45 and Ariarne Titmus on their nominations. #Laureus22 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/16pUMmvQBE — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) February 2, 2022

He further congratulated the other nominees by tagging them. He wrote, "Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed, @pedri, @EmmaRaducanu, @TeamRojas45 and Ariarne Titmus on their nominations. #Laureus22."

The 23-year-old Chopra, who became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal and first in track and field, clinched the yellow metal in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt.

A panel of more than 1,300 sports journalists and broadcasters of the world have selected the nominees in each of the seven categories for this year's Laureus World Sports Awards.

The winners of the prestigious awards will be announced in the ‘virtual’ Awards Show in April, 2022. After following a vote by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the world's ultimate sports jury made up of 71 of the greatest sporting legends of all time.

Posted By: Ashita Singh