New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With India’s champion Olympic athletes from Tokyo 2020 having made it country’s best-ever Olympic performance with seven medals, the rewards from the state, Centre and other stakeholders continue to be announced for India’s star athletes. Haryana Government has announced a cash reward of Rs 6 Crore for the Javelin Throw Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra as well as a Class 1 category job.

Business tycoon and industrialist Anand Mahindra will reward Chopra an XUV 700.

"Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore and a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players," Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Saturday.

Khattar also congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning a bronze medal at the Olympics and said that Punia will be given a cash reward of Rs 2.50 crore, a government job and a plot at a concessional rate. “An indoor stadium equipped with modern facilities will be built in Khudan, the village of Bajrang Punia,” a Haryana government’s release stated.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also announced Rs 2 Crore cash reward for Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj studied at DAV College, Chandigarh and practiced at Netaji Subhash Chandra Base National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

Manipur Cabinet also decided to honour Neeraj Chopra by extending a reward of Rs 1 Crore, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a tweet.

The BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah announced a reward of Rs 1 Crore for Neeraj Chopra from the Cricket Board’s end.

India signed off at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with seven medals, its best-ever performance. India finished 47th at medal's tally in Tokyo Olympics. India's Olympic campaign got a silver star from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, followed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), shuttler PV Sindhu (Bronze), wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver), Men's field Hockey team (Bronze), Wrestler Bajrang Punia (Bronze) and Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Gold).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma