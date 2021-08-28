National Sports Day 2021: Sports not only develop a sense of friendliness and team spirit but also help develop physical toughness and mental health. It shapes the body, makes it strong and active.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: National Sports Day 2021, every year, is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. National Sports Day 2021 is observed to create awareness about the importance of physical activity and sports for maintaining good health. The day is also observed to laud the outstanding support of the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of the athletes.

Commemorating the outstanding contributions of Major Dhyan Chand, the government had earlier this year, renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Sports not only develop a sense of friendliness and team spirit but also help develop physical toughness and mental health. It shapes the body, makes it strong and active.

Here are the wishes, inspirational quotes, messages for National Sports Day 2021:

National Sports Day 2021: Quotes

1. "If I, being a mother of two, can win a medal, so can you all. Take me as an example and don`t give up." - Mary Kom

2. "Your dreams are what define your individuality. They have the power to give you wings and make you fly high.” - PV Sindhu

3. "When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar

4. “Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed.”- LeBron James

5. “You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” - Michael Phelps

6. “Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t pretend that you do and, and some point, you will.” - Venus Williams

7. “Champions keep playing until they get it right.”- Billie Jean King

8. “The only person who can stop you from reaching your goals is you.”- Jackie Joyner-Kersee

9. “I always felt that my greatest asset was not my physical ability, it was my mental ability.”- Bruce Jenner

10. “There may be people that have more talent than you, but there's no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.” - Derek Jeter

11. "If I have a reason to do something, and I have enough passion, I generally succeed." - Leander Paes

12. “The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.” - Les Brown

13. “Never say never because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.” - Michael Jordan

14. “An athlete cannot run with money in his pockets. He must run with hope in his heart and dreams in his head.”- Emil Zatopek

15. “Never give up, never give in, and when the upper hand is ours, may we have the ability to handle the win with the dignity that we absorbed the loss.”- Doug Williams

National Sports Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Approach the game with no preset agendas and you’ll probably come away surprised at your overall efforts. Happy National Sports Day!

2. On National Sports Day, greetings to all the sports enthusiasts and I salute the sports stars of India, who dedicate their lives to bringing glory to the nation. Happy National Sports Day everyone! - Sameer Verma

3. Sports bring everyone together and through sport, we can create a healthy society and when we have a healthy society and when we have a healthy society, we will surely have a healthy state or a healthy nation. So, I request everyone to engage in any form of sports at least thrice a week. Enjoy the National Sports Day. Best wishes - Renedy Singh

4. Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made. Happy National Sports Day!

5. Life is incomplete without sports, it’s the time to refresh our time so play as much as you can. Enjoy National Sports Day! Best wishes.

6. To be the best, you must learn how to handle the worst and sports give power, strength. Happy National Sports Day!

7. Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up. Best Wishes. Enjoy National Sports Day!

8. Champions keep playing until they get it right. Happy National Sports Day!

9. Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. Happy National Sports Day!

10. Let's make Sports part of our Daily Diet. A healthy and Happy National Sports day to one and all. Yolanda D'Souza

