New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: National Sports Day, which is also known as 'Rashtriya Khel Diwas', is celebrated in India on August 29 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. On this day, the President presents the Dhronacharya award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhawan to honour athletes and their coaches for their performances.



When was the first National Sports Day celebrated in India?



The National Sports Day was celebrated for the first time in 2012.



How does India celebrate National Sports Day?



Honouring Major Dhyan Chand, different activities take place in India to celebrate National Sports Day.



1. Various sports events take place



Before the pandemic, schools and colleges used to organise sports day events wherein different activities used to take place - from relay race to lemon spoon race to a marathon. These activities were widely enjoyed by kids and teachers.



2. Creating awareness and asking people to take part in sports



On National sports day, speeches and seminars are organised to make people aware of the importance of physical activities in daily life. Several seminars also take place to motivate youths to take part in different sports.



3. Sports quiz



Sports quizzes often take place for students and corporate employees asking multiple questions related to this field. This activity is not only fun but also increases the knowledge of people in the field of sports.



Popularly known as 'Wizard of Hockey', Major Dhyan Chand Singh is considered the greatest hockey player in India. He was born on 29 August 1905 and had won various awards throughout his life, including India’s third highest civilian honour -- the Padma Bhushan award. The legendary player died on December 3, 1979, due to liver cancer.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen