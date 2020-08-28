The President of India, on the very same day, honours prominent sporting personalities with elite awards including Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards and Dhyan Chand Award.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated across the country on August 29. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Indian Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand and his achievements in the sport.

The National Sports Day 2020 is observed to create awareness among the people on the importance of sports and daily activities in everyone’s life and the benefit of sports in our lives. The National Sports Day, also known as Rashtriya Khel Diwas was inducted into the list of national celebrations day in the year 2012.

The National Sports Day also highlights the importance of the contributions made by Major Dhyan Chand to rich sporting history in India and its sporting culture.

Without any doubt, our sportspersons have made the country proud and they continue to stun us with their exemplary talent. Their talent is such that movies have been made in their names as a tribute to their work and most importantly to show the youth what it takes to become a sportsperson.

So to mark this day, here’s a list of movies which are either based on a legendary sports personality or are sports-oriented films that were applauded by the audience and the critics as well, which you can watch on National Sports Day 2020:

Paan Singh Tomar:

Late Irrfan Khan-starrer Paan Singh Tomar was a Bollywood film based on the life of Paan Singh Tomar, an eponymous athlete, who was a soldier in the Indian Army and won a gold medal at the Indian National Games, but was forced to become a rebel against the system.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag:

This 2013 film starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role is based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a national champion runner and an Olympian. Milkha Singh and his daughter, Sonia Sanwalka, co-wrote his autobiography, titled The Race of My Life, which inspired Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Chak De! India:

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India broke many records and was highly praised by the audience and critics as well. The film tells a fictional story about the Indian Women's national field hockey team, which was inspired by the team's win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Mary Kom:

Released in 2014, the Priyanka Chopra-starrer movie is based on the life of ace Indian boxer Mary Kom. The film depicts Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo.

Gold: The Dream That United Our Nation:

This Akshay Kumar-starrer film is based on the journey of India's first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics and stars Akshay Kumar as Tapan Das, the man who won India its first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Posted By: Talib Khan