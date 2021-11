New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind honoured sports persons by giving away National Sports Awards 2021, today, November 13, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, 12 sportspersons, including Mithali Raj, Manpreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and Sunil Chhetri, were conferred with Khel Ratna Award. India's men's hockey team, who scripted history by winning a bronze medal in the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics, were given Arjuna Award.

This year, Dronacharya Award in the Life-Time Category has been conferred to TP Ouseph, Sarkar Talwar, Tapan Kumar Panigrahi and others, while Dronacharya Award in the regular category is awarded to Sandhya Gurung, Pritam Siwach, Subramanian Raman and others.

Here have a look at the full list of awardees:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award:

Rohit Sharma (Cricket)

Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para-Athletics)

Manika Batra (Table Tennis)

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling)

Rani Rampal (Hockey)

Para badminton player and Gautam Buddh Nagar DM, #SuhasLY receives Arjuna Award from President #RamNathKovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi



📸: ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnGWpon pic.twitter.com/WiU6mxQwCd — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 13, 2021

Arjuna Award:

Atanu Das (Archery)

Dutee Chand (Athletics)

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton)

Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton)

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball)

Manish Kaushik (Boxing)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Ishant Sharma (Cricket)

Deepti Sharma (Cricket)

Shikhar Dhawan (Cricket)

Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian)

Sandesh Jhingan (Football),

Aditi Ashok (Golf)

Akashdeep Singh (Hockey)

Deepika (Hockey)

Deepak (Kabaddi)

Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho)

Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing)

Manu Bhaker (Shooting)

Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting)

Madhurika Patkar (Table Tennis)

Divij Sharan (Tennis)

Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports)

Divya Kakran (Wrestling)

Rahul Aware (Wrestling)

Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para-Swimming)

Sandeep (Para-Athletics)

Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Arjuna Award 2021 on hockey players Monika & Vandana Katariya, Kabaddi player Sandeep Narwal and shooter Abhishek Verma in Delhi



(📸: ANI)



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV @VandanaHockey16 @abhishek_70007 pic.twitter.com/hgE6G5JX01 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 13, 2021

Dronacharya Award (Life-Time Category):

Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery)

Purushotham Rai (Athletics)

Shiv Singh (Boxing)

Romesh Pathania (Hockey)

Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi)

Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting)

Naresh Kumar (Tennis)

Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling)

Dronacharya (Regular Category):

Jude Felix (Hockey)

Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb)

Jaspal Rana (Shooting)

Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu)

Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton)

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on Pramod Bhagat (para-badminton), Mithali Raj (cricket), Sunil Chhetri (football), and Manpreet Singh (hockey) in Delhi



(📸: ANI)



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV @M_Raj03 @chetrisunil11 @manpreetpawar07 pic.twitter.com/Tl2oh0zCwg — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 13, 2021

Dhyan Chand Award:

Kuldip Singh Bhullar (Athletics)

Jincy Philips (Athletics)

Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe (Badminton)

Trupti Murgunde (Badminton)

N Usha(Boxing), Lakha Singh (Boxing)

Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu (Football)

Ajit Singh (Hockey)

Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi)

J Ranjith Kumar (Para-Athletics)

Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton)

Manjeet Singh (Rowing)

Late Shri Sachin Nag (Swimming)

Nandan Bal (Tennis)

Netarpal Hooda (Wrestling)

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards:

Anita Devi (Land Adventure)

Col Sarfraz Singh (Land Adventure)

Taka Tamut (Land Adventure)

Keval Hiren Kakka (Land Adventure)

Satendra Singh (Water Adventure)

Gajanand Yadava (Air Adventure)

Late Magan Bissa (Life Time Achievement)

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy: Panjab University, Chandigarh

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv