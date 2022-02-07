Beijing (China) | Jagran News Desk: It's only been a few days since the beginning of the Winter Olympics in Bejing but clouds of controversy have already shrouded the tournament. China, which is already facing a lot of criticism for organising the tournament in Beijing amid rising COVID-19 cases, once again food itself on receiving end after a Russian athlete claimed that the food being provided to coronavirus positive players is "inedible".

The Russian athlete, Valeria Vasnetsova, who has tested COVID-19 positive, claimed that the food served in quarantine hotels in Beijing is "impossible to eat". Vasnetsova also shared the picture of the food on her Instagram stories, saying it was her "breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already".

"My stomach hurts, I'm very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I'm very tired," she wrote in Russian, as reported by Wion News. "But today I ate all the fat they serve instead of meat because I was very hungry. my bones are already sticking out."

Is China using quarantines to rig the Olympics?



A Russian athlete, Valeria Vasnetsova, has blown the whistle.



She says foreign athletes who test positive for covid are being starved, so they can't compete even if they recover. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/tM79dQZEID — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) February 5, 2022

This is not the first time when athletes have complained about the services at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Polish speed skater Natalia Maliszewska also made similar accusations and said she has been "living in fear" in the quarantine centre after testing COVID-19 positive.

"People got me out of my room at 3 am. This night was a horror, I slept in my clothes in my bed because I was afraid that at any moment someone would take me back to isolation. Then a message that unfortunately they were mistaken, that I am a threat, and should not have been released from isolation," she said, as reported by FoxSports.

"I have to get back to the Olympic Village as soon as possible. I can’t understand this anymore. I no longer believe in any tests, any Olympics. To me this is a big joke, I hope whoever is managing this has a lot of fun."

Even the German players and coaching staff have also complained about the catering services at the Olympics and said the organisers have failed to "provide hot meals" to the athletes.

"The catering is extremely questionable because really it’s not catering at all. I’d have expected that the Olympic Committee would be capable of providing hot meals. There are no hot meals. There are crisps, some nuts and chocolate and nothing else. This shows a lack of focus on high-performance sport," German skiing coach Christian Schwaiger was quoted as saying by FoxSports.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma