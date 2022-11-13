Mukesh Ambani Shows Interest To Buy Premier League Giants Liverpool

WORLD's eighth richest man and chairman, managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani has shown interest in buying English Premier League club Liverpool FC after the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owners, have put the club for sale.

FSG are willing to sell for 4 billion British pound and there is a greater desire to buy the Merseyside club outright, the Mirror reported. Ambani, who has a net worth of about 90 billion British pound, has enquired about the club.

A statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

As per the report, Fenway employed investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to test the water over possible investment in the club or a complete takeover.

Ambani will face a tough fight from the Middle East and the USA with Liverpool's current owners Fenway Sports Group having been "swamped with tentative offers".

Liverpool are currently placed sixth in the Premier League standings with 22 points in 14 games.

On the other hand, Ambani is not new in the football business besides owning the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai-based business had earlier shown interest in buying Liverpool back in 2010 which didn't get completed.