Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch POR vs MOR Match On TV And Online In India

In the Quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco will play Portugal on Saturday. The two teams have met twice previously, both at the World Cup. Morocco won 3-1 in the 1986 group stage, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win in the group stage four years ago in Russia.

Morocco is the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarter-finals and the fourth African team after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Meanwhile, in another set of Quarterfinals Argentina after defeating the Netherlands advanced to the FIFA semis. Also, in a shocker, WC favourites Brazil was knocked out of the tournament by Croatia on Friday.

Where Is Morocco vs Portugal Match be played?

Morocco vs Portugal match will take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha with capacity 44,000.

When Will Morocco vs Portugal Match Be Played?

Morocco vs Portugal match will be played on Saturday, December 10 at 8:30 am in India

How Can Indian Fans Watch Morocco vs Portugal Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

Morocco vs Portugal: Squads

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca).

Defenders: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Achraf Dari (Stade Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saiss (Besiktas).

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Bilal El Khannouss (Racing Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria).

Forwards: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Soufiane Boufal (Angers), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad), Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris St Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Otavio (FC Porto).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga), Goncalo Ramos (FC Benfica), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig).