New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the Manipur police department. Chanu, who won India's first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, will hold the designation of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier, Chanu, who became India's first woman weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympics, was rewarded with Rs 1 crore by the state government.

The 26-year-old weightlifter is also the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal. Malleswari won a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Games.

CM Singh also added that the state government has decided to set up a world-class weightlifting academy.

"Judoka L Sushila Devi will also be promoted from the rank of constable to sub-inspector," Singh further said.

He also announced that all participants of the Tokyo Olympics from Manipur will be handed a sum of Rs 25 lakh.

At least five athletes from Manipur, including Chanu, Devi and boxer Mary Kom, are representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chanu on Monday arrived in New Delhi after her historic feat in Tokyo and was accorded a grand welcome.

Chanu revealed that her decision to go to the United States for training played a big role in her medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

"The decision to go to the US had a big role in me winning a medal at the Olympics. There was a time when all flights were shutting down to the US because of the pandemic. But SAI and Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped us get the ticket and I was able to reach there. I was able to train in the US. I got all the desired support. I want to thank everyone for their support," she said.

Chanu had lifted a total of 202 kg during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210 kg and created a new Olympic Record. Meanwhile, the bronze medal was won by Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah, who lifted a total of 194 kg.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta