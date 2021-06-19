Milkha Singh Death News: Farhan Akhtar who starred in his biopic dropped a heartfelt note on the demise of the legendary athlete. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away late Friday night due to post-COVID-19 complication. The 91-year-old had tested coronavirus positive on May 19 and immediately underwent home quarantine at his Chandigarh residence. The legendary athlete was tested asymptomatic, however, on May 24 he was admitted to the ICU of Fortis Hospital, Mohali due to COVID pneumonia. His death came five days after his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, who also died due to post-COVID-19 complications.

As soon as the news of Milkha Singh's demise broke out, it sent shockwaves in the entire nation. PM Narendra Modi, the sports fraternity and several B-town celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Chhetri, paid tributes to 'The Flying Sikh' on their social media handle.

PM Modi tweeted, "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared him to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

In another tweet, PM added, "I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world."

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.





Farhan Akhtar, who starred in his biopic Milkha Singh, dropped a long note expressing his shock, love and respect towards the legendary athlete. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it’s the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it’s mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man."

SRK tweeted, "The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir."

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh."

Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir."

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar, "Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come."

Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji.



Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021



Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "The Flying Sikh has flown away but the legend shall live on forever! #MilkhaSingh"

The Flying Sikh has flown away but the legend shall live on forever! #MilkhaSingh

Sunil Chhetri tweeted, "We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh"

We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh

People often view athletes running 400 metres in 45 seconds without celebrating the years of struggle, toil and sacrifice that puts them on the track that day.#MilkhaSingh had a life which was awe inspiring and a matter of pride for every Indian.

Well run Milkha.

ॐ शान्ति।। — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of legendary athlete, the Flying Sikh Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji . May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/FyNH8Fotb3 — Dushyant Kumar Gautam (@dushyanttgautam) June 19, 2021

And he flew away 💔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021

The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏

The legendary athlete Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. To date, he is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. Popularly known as The Flying Sikh, was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his sporting achievements.

