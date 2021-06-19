Known as 'The Flying Sikh', Milkha was cremated in the presence of his family members. His son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh lit the funeral pyre.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Iconic sprinter Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday night after a month-long battle against the deadly COVID-19 infection, was cremated on Saturday evening with full state honours in Punjab's Chandigarh. He was 91-year-old.

Known as 'The Flying Sikh', Milkha was cremated in the presence of his family members. His son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh lit the funeral pyre.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Punjab Governor and and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal also attended the last rites.

"Have directed that late Milkha Singh Ji will be given a state funeral by our government," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said earlier in the day. "Also, Punjab will observe one day of state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed legend".

Earlier, the funeral procession started from Milkha's Sector 8 residence. His body was carried in a bedecked vehicle, with common people turning up along the short route to the Sector 25 cremation ground to pay their last respects to the legend.

The Milkha died on Friday night after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He had lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment on Sunday.

The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed 'The Flying Sikh' for his achievements, is survived by Jeev and three daughters.

The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remained the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing of 45.6 sec at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years before Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He had also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

