Meet Thambi, The Knight Who Is The Official Mascot Of 44th Chess Olympiad

Artist gives a final touch to the Mascot of 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai: Photo (ANI)

The 44th Chess Olympiad is barely a week away and for the first time, the event will be hosted by India. The preparation for one of the biggest event chess meet can be seen all over Chennai as the official mascot of the 44th Chess Olympiad 'Thambi' has become one of the attractions in the city. Dressed in traditional attire, Thambi can be seen greeting people by doing 'namaste'.

Thambi is a brown horse, which is the official mascot of the 44th Chess Olympiad. 'Thambi' means 'Hey little brother', which is a common phrase used to address someone. The horse is the knight in the chess game and the mascot was created to highlight the culture of Tamil Nadu and chess.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is getting promoted on social media as well. The official Twitter account of the 44th Chess Olympiad shared Thambi's wishlist on social media. The caption reads, "Our very own Thambi has a very long wishlist! Here take a sneak peek into a few of his wishes for this month!"

Meanwhile, a total of 343 teams and 187 countries will take part in the 44th Chess Olympiad. In 2018, the Olympiad took place in Batumi, Georgia, which had a total of 184 teams for the open section and 150 belonged to the women's section.

"We have a record-breaking 187 countries registered with 189 teams in the open section and 154 in the women's section," said the All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

World champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway will also participate in the event. For the unversed, Magnus Carlsen is one of the highest-ever-rated players on the planet.

It was earlier announced that in the Open and women's section Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, P Harikrishna, teenage sensations R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh along with Koneru Humpy, D Harika and R Vaishali will participate this year. Former World Champion Vishwanathan Anand will personally mentor Indian players.