New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcome little bundle of joy at their home. On Monday, the wrestler took to his Twitter handle to announce the birth of his son on social media.

She wrote, "Meet our little SONshine. Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!” Along with the post she also shared a pic wherein Babita Phogat can be seen holding his son.

The couple who participated in the dance-based reality shows Nach Baliye got married in November 2019. The Commonwealth Games medalist announced the pregnancy on Instagram in November 2020. She shared the pic wherein she can be seen holding her baby bump as she stared into husband Vivek Suhag's eyes.

As soon as she posted on Twitter many celebs including actor Randeep Hooda, Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal, among others, dropped congratulatory messages on her post. Here have a look:

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️😍 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

नन्हे परे को ढेर सारा दुलार ❤️ — मालिनी अवस्थी Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) January 11, 2021

Congratulations 🥳 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Badhai ho 🎉🎉 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 11, 2021

For unversed, She is the younger sister of Geeta Phogat, who is also an Indian Wrestler. Babita Phogat has won multiple medals for India in which the most acclaimed was gold and silver medals in the Commonwealth Games of the last three editions.

Also, Babita joined BJP in 2019 and to focus fully on politics she recently resigned from her position as Deputy Director in Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

Meanwhile, this good news came in after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their daughter on Twitter.

