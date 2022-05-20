New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: It was a historic moment for entire India when Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won gold in the Boxing World Championships defeating Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong. Nikhat scripted history when she thrashed Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final. With this, Nikhat is the fifth Indian woman to hold a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships. Others who have secured gold medals are Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), and Lekha KC (2006).

As soon as the news broke out, several renowned names congratulated the player. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Nikhat for the historical win. Talking about finals, then Nikhat won a via unanimous verdict with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28.

On Nikhat's historic win, here we bring you top unknown facts about the boxer.

1. Nikhat Zareen ails from Telangana's Nizamabad in India. The boxer has been grabbing headlines ever since her junior days.

2. Nikhat grabbed eyeballs in 2011 when she became World Junior boxing champion in 50 kg.

3. The Indian boxer has received plenty of medals including a Silver in the Thailand Open in 2019. Bronze in Asian Championships, 2019. Gold in Strandja Memorial in 2019. Bronze in India Open, 2019. Bronze in Bosphorus, 2021. Gold in Stradja Memorial, 2022.

4. Nikhat is famous for her tussles with Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom.

5. Nikhat raised objections on MC Mary Kom's automatic selection for the World Championships in 2019.

6. Not many people know that Nikhat appeared one-on-one with her childhood inspiration Mary Kom.

7. Nikhat is pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) at AV College in Hyderabad, Telangana

8. Back in 2010, sports minister V. Srinivas Goud as well as the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) presented an electric scooter and cash award of Rs 10,000.

9. The Indian boxer is appointed as the staff officer in the Bank of India, zonal office at AC Guards, Hyderabad.

10. Zareen was born to Mohammad Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sultana. Nikhat's father Jameel Ahmed, was the one who introduced Zareen to boxing, and she was trained under him for a year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen