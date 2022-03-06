New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom will skip the world championships and Asian Games, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement on Sunday. The Federation said Mary Kom has taken this decision to make way for the young generation in the games.

The trials for the IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships and 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to start on Monday, March 7.

The six-time World Champion, Mary Kom will focus on her preparations for the Commonwealth Games, instead.

"I would like to withdraw to give opportunity to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the International stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only," Mary Kom said in a communication to the Boxing Federation of India.

Meanwhile, responding to Mary Kom's skipping of this year's World Boxing Championships and Asian Games, Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India said "Mary Kom has been the torchbearer for Indian boxing since the last two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sports persons across the world. We completely respect her decision and it is a testimony of her champion character to make way for the other boxers."

He added that the Federation is delighted that it has a good bench strength and is looking forward to the younger generation to make the nation proud. He also wished Mary Kom all the best with her preparations for the CWG.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships will be held from May 6 to 21 in Istanbul, Turkey. 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games will begin on July 28 and September 10 respectively. The selection trials for these games are starting soon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha