Mary Kom, Yogeshwar Dutt In 7-member IOA Committee To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee including boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt that will probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 08:45 PM IST
Minute Read
Mary Kom, Yogeshwar Dutt In 7-member IOA Committee To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

INDIAN Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee including boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt that will probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Members are Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates," ANI quoted IOA as saying.

" We will sit and listen to everyone and do an unbiased investigation after looking at the charges and try to give a fair justice," Sahdev Yadav, Indian Weightlifting Federation President and member of the 7-member Committee former by IOA, told ANI.
 
Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.