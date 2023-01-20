Mary Kom, Yogeshwar Dutt In 7-member IOA Committee To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

INDIAN Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee including boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt that will probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Members are Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates," ANI quoted IOA as saying.