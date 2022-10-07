Mary Kom Launches PUMA's Race Day Tee For Delhi Half Marathon

Sportswear brand, PUMA will be celebrating the success and dedication of runners at Delhi Half Marathon with specially designed tees for the race day. Star boxer and PUMA athlete MC Mary Kom launched the PUMA Race Day Tee which will be given to all registered runners, including men and women, for the showpiece event, to be held on October 16.

Considered as one of India’s largest sporting philanthropy platforms, the half marathon has inspired and impacted millions of lives. This year, in order to motivate the runners, all the registered participants will be given ‘yellow’ tees.

And, further, PUMA will also give ‘blue’ coloured tees to the first 500 men and women runners, who will successfully complete the race.

Commenting on the occasion, the Olympic bronze medallist boxer said the tees are designed to make the runners comfortable during the race.

“It makes me proud to unveil the PUMA Race Day Tee for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The high-performance jersey is comfortable and will effectively support the runners during the race. I see a lot of positive change towards sports and fitness, especially running as a trend. It is wonderful to see PUMA rallying for sports and fitness culture across disciplines such as boxing, cricket, table tennis, hockey and running. I wish the runners of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon all the best. Enjoy this race with passion and fun,” Mary Kom said.

Besides close association with star India cricketer Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, PUMA has been supporting many athletes in their journeys, across different sporting disciplines.