New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom is going to ring in her 38th birthday on March 1. Popularly known as 'Magnificent Mary', she stands as one of the greatest inspiration to all the mothers across the world. Born in the year 1983, Mary started practising boxing after the birth of her twin sons Khupneivar Kom and Rechungvar Kom. She went to won a silver medal at the 2008 Asian Women's Boxing Championship in India.

As Mary's birthday is around the corner, we have brought you some lesser-known facts about the boxer that will leave you inspired.

- Mary Kom is the only boxer to become an Asian Amateur Boxing Champion for a record six times.

- As per the updated rankings of AIBA, Mary Kom has topped the chart in the weight division with 1700 points.

- Mary Kom is the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games in 2014.

- Mary Kom is the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

- Mary Kom is the only Indian female boxer to qualify and won a bronze medal for the 2012 Summer Olympics, competing in the flyweight (51 kg) category.

- Mary Kom has won a silver in the inaugural edition in 2001 and then went on to win a gold each in the next five editions - 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

- Mary Kom has a road named after her in Imphal West District, where she currently resides.

- Mary Kom is a high school drop out. She completed her education at NIOS.

- Mary Kom did not tell her parents before she started her training in boxing as her father was worried that the game would destroy her face.

- Mary Kom runs her own academy for boxing called Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation in Manipur. She has taken up the initiative to provide free training to several underprivileged girls.

